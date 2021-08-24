No indictment in killing

Tucked away in the housing projects of Burglund, a mother said justice hasn’t been served for her son, who was gunned down two years ago on North Locust Street and Avenue E.
“God hardened my heart. His death didn’t hit me until after we buried him,” Stephanie Barnes, the mother of Demarcus Brown, who was shot and killed in East McComb on Aug. 8, 2019. “That night I got home and broke down. I went to church the next morning and everyone could see the bottom finally fell out.”
Gerrick Matthews, who was charged the day after the shooting, was recently released from jail after the grand jury decided there wasn’t enough evidence to indict him.
Mississippi Department of Corrections records show that Matthews was released from prison just 50 days before the shooting after serving nearly 10 years for a previous conviction of aggravated assault and conspiracy connected to the 2009 robbery of two Summit men, one of whom was shot during the holdup.
“I’m upset. I’m angry. I want justice. I had to bury my son and now I have to worry about seeing the guy who shot him when I turn corners around town,” she said.
District Attorney Dee Bates said the grand jury no-billed Matthews’ case about two weeks ago, citing insufficient evidence.
He said the next step for the case would be for McComb Police Department to compile additional evidence to support an indictment.
Barnes asked what additional evidence was needed, claiming her son told officers who shot him before he died and that Matthews allegedly confessed to detectives.
“The grand jury didn’t find enough evidence? What more do you need?” Barnes said. “They got his confession and my son told officers who shot him as he was dying on the street. You had his word and my son’s word. What does it take to indict?”
It takes at least 12 of 15 jurors to concur on a indictment for it to pass. An indictment must show probable cause, while a conviction requires prosecutors prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Police Chief Garland Ward said he couldn’t confirm Barnes’ claim that Matthew confessed to the crime.
“As of right now if the District Attorney has sealed the case because they will bring it back to a new grand jury. I cannot confirm nor can I deny that Gerrick Matthews confessed to the crime of murder of Demarcus Brown,” Ward said. “Even though I was not the chief at the time this of murder, I can assure you as you that the McComb Police Department will work hand and hand with the District Attorney’s office to get some kind of closure for the family.”
Barnes also claimed the DA’s office refused to take time to explain why and how the case was no-billed, but Bates said multiple agents from his office spoke with Barnes throughout the process.
“We’ve had a couple conversations with the mother via phone, and we have had contact with her attorney as well,” Bates said.
Barnes said she did speak with the office often, but she felt she came back with less understanding than before the calls
“I am a parent who lost their son, and you can’t give me 10 more minutes of your time?” she said. “It is not like I am trying to bring anyone down. I tried to leave it alone, but I can’t.”
Bates said he could not release the details of the case since it may go back before the grand jury. Barnes said she understood the legal restraints on revealing secret grand jury documents, but said there should’ve been enough evidence for an indictment.
She said her son did not deserve the death he suffered.
“What is right is right and wrong is wrong. I feel the system failed my whole family. I feel like I can’t put my life in their hands anymore,” she said.
According to Barnes’ original lawsuit, Brown died after police responded to the shooting. She claimed that her son died after officers handcuffed him and refused to give him first aid.
The city, on the other hand, said body camera footage exonerates the officers and shows the administering aid to Brown until paramedics arrived.
Judge Mike Taylor issued a default judgement for Barnes last year after the city failed to meet a deadline to respond to her claims, but he reversed course after city officials said they didn’t receive proper notice of the hearing.
Her civil case against the city hasn’t returned to court.
