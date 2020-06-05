Magnolia aldermen on Tuesday instituted a new moratorium on moving mobile homes onto lots in town, but not before approving two more for placement and allowing for up to three more.
Another request to place a trailer was not acted on.
Town zoning coordinator Smithie Buie told aldermen that Felecia Magee should not be granted a variance for a trailer at 331 W. Oak St.
“There’s a 20-inch sewer main and a manhole dead center in the lot,” Buie said. “There’s no way to put a trailer there without it being on top of the sewer main, and that’s not her property, that’s yours.”
He said Magee told him she planned to buy the house on the adjacent lot and tear it down to make room for the trailer, but she had not done that yet.
“If she buys that house and tears it down, she’ll be in compliance,” Buie said.
The board took no action on Magee’s request because Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said he didn’t want the board to do something might preclude Magee from bringing her request again.
The two other trailer requests, made by Lamar Lenard for 1206 Quinlivan Road and Lauria Evans for 960 Quinlivan Road, were approved 4-0 with little comment after Buie said there were no issues with the sites.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione, attending by phone, abstained from the vote. Alderwoman Becky Magee also attended by phone.
Witherspoon said those approvals brought the number of trailers allowed this year to five, and that too many trailers could be detrimental to property values.
“We need to slow the pace” of mobile home placement, Witherspoon said. “Magnolia has become the place for mobile home placement.”
Alderman Clarence Burton said he knew of three people who had already bought mobile homes to be placed on lots near Lenard’s on Quinlivan Road.
“Those properties have been there (vacant) all my life, and we need to get something out of them,” Burton said.
With an exception for the possible trailer placements on Quinlivan Road, the board unanimously approved the moratorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.