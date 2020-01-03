Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph will swear in Walthall County officials at 1 p.m. today in the courtroom of the Walthall County Courthouse in Tylertown.
New county officials who will take the oath of office are Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry, District 2 Supervisor Ken Craft, District 3 Supervisor Doug Popwell and and Coroner Chris Blackwell.
Returning officials who will take the oath of office to begin a new term are Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford and his deputy clerks, along with District Attorney Dee Bates, justice court judges D. Ryan Bruhl and Carl Montgomery Jr., Sheriff Kyle Breland, constables Raymond Gutter and Roy Gene Huhn, Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy D. Hilburn and her deputies, and supervisors Larry Montgomery of District 1, Bruce Boyd of District 4 and Clennel Brown of District 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.