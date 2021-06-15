Former state Sen. Kelvin Butler said Monday that he is running for his old seat in Jackson once Gov. Tate Reeves sets a special election for it, joining at least two other candidates in the race.
Sen. Tammy Witherspoon will vacate the office on July 1 when she is sworn in as Magnolia mayor. Witherspoon, a Democrat, won the mayor’s race last week.
Butler first won election to the Senate seat that covers parts of Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties in 2003.
“I am so grateful for all of the phone calls and messages from Natchez to McComb encouraging me to once again become Southwest Mississippi’s state senator,” he said in a statement released Monday. “While I am enthusiastic about winning this seat and putting my years of experience in the State Legislature back to work for the people of District 38, we all must be patient as the process is carried out by the governor’s office.”
Butler said he’s displeased about a recent Mississippi Supreme Court decision to overturn a medical marijuana ballot initiative that passed with broad support in a ruling that also eliminated citizens’ ability to bring forward Constitutional amendments for vote.
“During this time when the Mississippi Supreme Court has taken away the voice of the people — and the Mississippi Legislature seems to be in no hurry to listen to the voters — I will once again be the voice of taxpayers and make sure that they have a Butler serving them,” he said.
Butler previously chaired the Senate Labor Committee and held seats on the Energy, Finance, Highways and Transportation, Judiciary, Local and Private, Municipalities, PEER, Business & Financial Institutions, Environmental Protection, Conservation & Water Resources, State Library and Tourism committees.
He stepped down from the Senate in 2015, when he unsuccessfully ran for Pike County chancery clerk before being appointed McComb city administrator.
Besides Butler, former Natchez Alderwoman Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis and the Rev. Gary Brumfield of Rose Hill M.B. Church in Magnolia have also said they plan to run for the office.
Brumfield announced his candidacy at Witherspoon’s victory party last week as he received an endorsement from the current senator.
“Thank God for all of these city officials,” Brumfield said. “they saw something in me, and I pray I am able to do what they think we’re able to do together.”
Arceneaux-Mathis lost re-election to her Natchez city board seat last year.
