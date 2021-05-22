The U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to review Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban began with a ripple of legislation filed by Southwest Mississippi lawmakers.
Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, authored the bill in 2018 that led to the restrictive abortion law in dispute. House Bill 1510 would ban abortions at and after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Former Gov. Phil Bryant, often declaring his goal to make Mississippi “the safest place for an unborn child in America,” signed the bill into law, but it was immediately challenged and shot down in federal court.
Mississippi is one of 11 states that has tried to pass stricter abortion laws. It was early in the pack in passing a 15-week abortion ban and has seen an explosion of abortion bills filed and passed over the years.
In 2019, Mississippi joined other states in moving to ban abortions at six weeks with laws dubbed fetal heartbeat bills, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept a block on that ban as well.
The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, is expected to review the 15-week case in the fall and make a decision next spring.
Abortion opponents are hopeful the move could overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights advocates fear a favorable decision for Mississippi could strip away the ability for most women to get an abortion.
“The court cannot uphold this law without overturning the principal protections of Roe v. Wade,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, told reporters earlier this week.
House Public Health Committee chair Rep. Sam Mims V, R-McComb co-sponsored the six-week abortion ban bill and had a hand in the 15-week bill that is the topic of discussion.
“As chairman for the Public Health Committee, we have taken many pro-life bills over the years,” Mims said. “I think the Mississippi Legislature has shown we take this situation seriously, and we are the safest state in America for the unborn. We believe life begins at conception.”
Mims said a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court could mean a different outcome for this bill compared to past court decisions — and the potential dismantling of Roe v. Wade.
“This will be very important. There is a new court, and we are all interested to see how they rule in the coming weeks and months,” Mims said.
“I think this indicates how important the state court and state Legislature can be. It shows how important elections are. One positive result of elections is that President (Donald) Trump was able to nominate three Supreme Court judges during his time.”
If upheld, the bill would effectively make abortion illegal unless there is a “severe fetal abnormality.” The bill does not include exemptions for instances of rape, incest or the mother’s health.
House Bill 1510 originally passed in a 80-31 vote. Mims, along with Rep. Bill Pigott, R-Tylertown, Rep. Angela Cockerham, I-Magnolia and Rep. Vince Mangold, R-Brookhaven, all voted for the legislation. Former Rep. David Myers, D-McComb, did not vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.