TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members saluted the district’s teachers and parents of the year Tuesday.
Only the district-level winners were invited to the board meeting because of space limitations and COVID-19 precautions.
Gina Stovall of Salem Attendance Center was named the district’s teacher of the year. She teaches business law, personal finance, Graphic Design I and II, Cyber Foundations and dance performance, and serves as dance team coach, yearbook sponsor, homecoming sponsor, and a member of the district’s emergency management and wellness committees. She also started the Salem Student Council.
Tylertown Primary School’s Brittany Washington was selected the district’s parent of the year. Principal Robin Duncan lauded her frequent presence at the school and willingness to help with classroom and schoolwide projects.
The other schools’ teachers of the year included Sharon Humbarger, Tylertown Primary; Lawanda Polk, Tylertown Elementary; Angela Bullock, Tylertown High; Patricia McKenzie, Dexter Attendance Center; and Lani Jackson, Career and Technology Center.
Other parents of the year were Mary Chouest, Dexter Attendance Center; Robbie Turnage, Salem Attendance Center; Patricia Magee, Tylertown Elementary School; and Holly Stagner, Tylertown High School.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted three bids on 16th Section leases. Mark Planche won two bids at $801 and $951, and Holmes Cattle Co. won a lease for $350.
• Approved a job description for a prospective match coach position.
• Approved paying employees for days missed due to bad weather.
• Approved a summer school program at Tylertown Elementary School.
• Allowed use of the Salem gym for a preschool graduation.
• Approved a school bus turnaround request at 26 Thad Thomas Lane.
• Rehired staff and approved new recommendations for hire for the next school year. All were approved unanimously except Tylertown Primary School’s staff, from which board President Deloris Breland recused herself due to a conflict of interest.
• Discussed a teacher resignation and student transfers in executive session.
