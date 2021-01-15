Summit Housing Authority officials honored a departing board member for his service during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Summit Town Council.
Housing authority board chairman Stan McMorris presented the Rev. Nathan Johnson with a plaque and mentioned his service to other area organizations, including Southwest Mississippi Community College and the South Pike School District, as well as his founding of Maranatha Bible Church and the spiritual influence it had on the area.
Johnson was appointed to the housing authority board in 2011 and recently tendered his resignation.
“I thank you for your friendship and for the diligent work you put in seeing our housing authority,” McMorris told Johnson. “To the residents in our 30 units here, we made a difference and you were a big part of that.”
“Pastor Johnson, this board, we also thank you for your service,” Mayor Percy Robinson said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a permit for ClearRock Geophysical Survey to conduct a geographical survey town-owned on land and rights-of-way.
• Approved the reimbursement of $23 in mileage for Town Clerk Deborah Price to attend training on the municipal fire compliance form at the McComb Fire Department.
• Agreed to supply public works employees with steel-toed boots once a year.
• Agreed to install two 30-inch culverts on Sid Nash Road for $1,400.
• Agreed to replace the glass in a storm door at 401 Lawrence St. after a town mower threw a rock and shattered it.
• Approved a $391 adjustment for C-House Tax Service’s water account because the water had been turned off at the seasonal business in June and July but still accrued monthly minimum balances.
• Agreed to adjust Rosaland Nunnery’s water bill by $220 due to a faulty meter.
• Hired Rodney Watson in the street department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.