Mississippi has rental assistance funds available to help keep tenants struggling to pay the rent in their homes, according to officials with Pike County Justice Court, where the county’s eviction cases are held.
Justice Court Clerk Andranette Jordan said funds are available through the RAMP-ERA program, which was established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
Funding goes to help eligible households that can’t make payments for rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mississippi Home Corp. is administering the program for Mississippi, which received $186.6 million.
A federal eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic expired on July 31 before it was extended again on Aug. 3 through Oct. 3.
Renters with a household income at or below 80% of the area median are eligible for help. At least one person in the household must qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, or can prove a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Eligible households include someone who has been unemployed for 90 days prior to applying for assistance.
Households with income at or below 50% of the area median will receive top priority under the program. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if MHC determines the additional months are necessary.
Renters must apply for the funding before an eviction occurs.
Officials with the Mississippi Home Corp. said evictions carrying lasting negative consequences for both landlords and tenants. Landlords incur court costs and must find new tenants. Renters have evictions on their records for seven years, making new housing more difficult to find, and being evicted can have a lot of other negative impacts on families, particularly children. And without the assistance, courts are likely to soon be overwhelmed when the moratorium ends.
Applicants will need valid identification, a copy of their lease, landlord’s contact information and proof that they’re at rik for eviction, such as a past due or eviction notice, medical bills making their rent is unaffordable or proof of a reliance on credit cards or payday lending, as well as proof of income and public assistance.
To apply for the funds, visit https://ms-ramp.com/era or call (888) 725-0063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.