Back in circulation

Curbside or computers.
Those are the options for accessing the services of local library branches during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System Director Darlene Morgan said.
While most businesses and services have reopened in Mississippi under Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safe Return order, Morgan said the library will continue to err on the side of caution as the state’s COVID-19 numbers remain consistent.
“You’ve got all walks of life here. ... It could be a hotbed if you’re not careful,” she said.
Patrons can browse the library’s website, www.pawls .org, to access its catalogue and e-book selection to check out up to 10 books, three audio books and two DVDs, Morgan said.
After making the selection online, patrons can call the library, (601) 684-2661 Extension 0, or email pawl system2019@gmail.com to arrange for curbside checkouts, printing, copying, faxing and laminating.
To return materials, use the drop box on the side of the building near the entrance.
The library has adjusted its hours, which are now 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The library also is taking reservations for computer use, which is available for an hour at a time.
Library staff will check the patrons’ temperatures and anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be restricted to curbside services, Morgan said.
Masks and gloves will be required inside the library and are available from staff.
Study rooms in McComb and Walthall County are available for reservation for up to two patrons per room, as are genealogy rooms, Morgan said.
Social distancing will be required in the library and only one child may accompany an adult.
Storyhour with children’s librarians “Miss Mattie” Rials and Laura Stokes is broadcast on the library’s YouTube channel on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Morgan said most people have been understanding with the new adjustments.
“It’s going pretty good. The word is getting out in the community that we’re doing it,” she said. “We’re actually getting more people coming in.
“I had one lady call me a couple of weeks ago and they said, ‘When are y’all going to open up?’ ”
She’s not sure when the library will return to normal operations.
“It’s all going to hinge on how things are doing out there. Right now I’m looking at the numbers and we had almost 500 yesterday,” she said Tuesday.
State health officials reported a record 498 newly confirmed cases on Monday, with 17,768 cases of the virus and 837 deaths reported in the state since early March.
Health officials said Monday that 13,365 people had recovered from the virus, although the number of cases and recoveries is likely to be much higher, considering the likelihood for asymptomatic people who have never been tested.
Morgan said she and others on her staff fell ill before the virus was initially believed to have been detected in the U.S. earlier this year and now wonders if they were impacted by COVID-19.
Considering the amount of traffic fro the general public, it’ certainly plausible, and she doesn’t want the library to be associated with an outbreak.
“If somebody in here, God forbid, tested positive, we’d have to shut it down for a couple of weeks,” Morgan said.
