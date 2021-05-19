Amite County native Dr. Mac Alford is one of eight faculty members at the University of Southern Mississippi who recently received research grants.
Alford is a botany professor and curator of the university’s herbarium. He’ll study the willow family of flowering plants with the grant from the university’s Office of Vice President for Research.
The grant program provides up to $2,000.
Alford will use grant funds to sequence the genomes of plastids in 35 species of tropical plants related to willows and cottonwoods to study their evolution.
