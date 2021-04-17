After almost a year of being unable to provide police escorts, McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said the department would be taking requests again for funerals and businesses making bank deposits.
“We are up to 28 officers, and I am slated for 29, so I am now at the point where we can get back to escorting,” Ward said.
Due to staffing issues the department had to stop providing escorts last July, but now that it is back to near full employment, Ward said he is comfortable resuming the service.
