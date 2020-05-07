Wednesday marked the first day of tornado debris removal in McComb.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes outlined to the city board Tuesday the plan for cleaning up after the April 23 EF-2 tornado that struck the western and northern parts of the city.
Barnes said two teams started on the north side of town, one coming from the east and one coming from the west, and plan to meet in the middle before moving south and performing the same maneuver.
“Citizens need a little time to get it to the right-of-way,” she said of storm debris.
Barnes said debris removal contractors DebrisTech and Land Co. Development will make an initial pass through the city, then make another pass for the debris they either missed or got put out late.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said it is important for residents to move debris to the right-of-way so the cleanup crews can quickly remove it.
The city is still unsure of how much the cleanup will cost. Much of that hinges on whether the city will receive a 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, a federal disaster declaration must be in place in order to receive that assistance.
It’s likely the county will meet the threshold of $155,000 in damages in order to qualify for federal assistance, however, the question still stands if the state will meet its $4.5 million threshold.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said Tuesday that damage assessments are still underway.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan told county supervisors Monday the county board needs to take a wait-and-see approach before contracting for disaster cleanup, adding that it will be a couple of weeks before the state finishes damage reports and makes the decision to seek a federal emergency declaration.
