On the 20th anniversary of the opening of the McComb City Library, local and state officials recognized the woman whose vision led to the institution’s expansion.
The art gallery inside the McComb City Library was renamed to honor former library director Antoinette “Toni” James.
James was director of the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System and pushed hard for the construction of new library in McComb in the late 1990s.
About 20 people gathered Wednesday afternoon at the library to see the art gallery dedicated in her honor and enjoy refreshments.
Mississippi Library Commission Executive Director Hulen Bivens presented James with a plaque recognizing her dedication to Mississippi libraries and her work in the local system.
“We’d like to thank you for your work,” he said.
James was elected treasurer of the Mississippi Library Association in 1988 and assumed office in 1989 — the 80th year of that organization’s operation. She also was selected as a delegate to the National White House Conference on Libraries and Information Services in Washington, D.C., in 1991.
Those in attendance noted James was the one who spearheaded support for a $2.2 million bond issue that the county voted 83% in favor for — including 90 percent of McComb voters.
The library stands on the corner of West Street and Virginia Avenue and replaced the old library ,which was located in a downtown building that was once a post office post office.
James is credited with pushing to move the city library to a location with more parking and available space for library services and programming.
Members of the Friends of the Pike County Libraries, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, City Administrator Dirkland Smith and Bivens met to honor James’ work.
“Thank you all so much,” James said.
