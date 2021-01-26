TYLERTOWN — Walthall County’s engineer, Jeff Dungan, urged supervisors to think about upgrading the county’s digital mapping to aid public safety.
“The conty has an address database, so responders know where an address is if somebody calls 911, but you don’t have structure maps,” Dungan told the board Wednesday. “With the tech advances that have been made, that’s not ideal. The addresses on the maps are not based on the location of structures.”
He said the county could use the aerial photography of the county done for the tax assessor’s office to make better, more accurate maps.
“It would be like Google Earth on steroids,” he said.
When finished, the computer-based maps would have layers of information, providing structure sites and outlines, denoting tax parcels and showing owners, Dungan said.
The county dispatch office uses programs like Google Maps now to help dispatchers direct first responders to call sites.
Some supervisors and other county officials noted that some addresses in the online mapping programs don’t show the right locations for some addresses.
“If you put in my office, it shows somewhere out past Luter’s Supply,” said board attorney Conrad Mord, whose office is just east of the intersection of Beulah Avenue and Tyler Avenue in the middle of downtown. Luter’s is close to a mile west.
“More accurate maps will help, even if they’re not perfect,” Dungan said. He added that online mapping sites typically get their information from local officials, so the inaccurate information is likely part of what the county has provided to the websites.
“Take six months to do this,” he said. “That will help you spread the cost out. You don’t have to do it all at once.”
“I think we need to get on that,” board President Larry Montgomery said.
Board members seemed amenable, but no action was taken.
