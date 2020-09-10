With the first month of the 2020-21 school year approaching, local schools generally have yet to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to data released Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Pike County had new cases among one teacher or staff member and four students last week.
Five teachers and 12 students are in quarantine. Thirteen teachers and and four students have tested positive since the start of the school year.
The numbers include just two of Pike County’s four K-12 school systems, North Pike and Parklane Academy. South Pike student started meeting in person on Tuesday and McComb’s classes are still being held only online.
Walthall County had a new case among students last week. Two teachers and 24 students are quarantined. Three students have tested positive for the virus.
Lincoln County had two students and two teachers or school staff test positive last week. Two teachers or staff are in quarantine, as are 40 students. Two adults in the school system and four students have contracted the virus since the start of the school year.
Franklin County has a teacher or school employee quarantined along with 13 students. Six teachers or school staff have had the virus since the start of the school year.
Lawrence County had one teacher or staff member in quarantine. Five teachers or staff members have had the virus, but no students have tested positive.
Amite County has one student quarantined.
Wilkinson County is the only district in the area to not report any infections since the start of the year or anyone in quarantine.
Pike County added three cases of the virus on Wednesday for a total 1,180 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Amite, Franklin and Walthall counties all went up by just one case to 286, 182 and 579 respectively. Lincoln County rose by two cases to 1,009, while Lawrence and Wilkinson counties both reported no new cases, leaving them at 414 and 284 respectively.
The state went up by 426 cases on Wednesday to 87,805 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with an additional 39 deaths to 2,623. Twelve of the 39 deaths were from prior dates, reported through death certificate investigations.
Amite County reported one death for a total of nine since the beginning of the pandemic.
