The Mississippi Court of Appeals denied a Lincoln County man’s request for post conviction relief Tuesday for his manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.
Kevin Collins was indicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2014 and plead guilty in 2015 as part of a plea deal for a lesser manslaughter charge, along with the aggravated assault charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and 10 years, eight suspended, as well as five years of post-release supervision for the aggravated assault conviction. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, $5,858 restitution and $419 in court costs.
The Brookhaven Daily Leader reported in 2015 that Collins turned himself in for the killing of Darion Reese of Brookhaven, who was shot at the intersection of North Monticello Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Kimberly Simon, a bystander, was shot while driving nearby.
Collins filed for post conviction relief in 2017, which Circuit Court Judge Michael Taylor denied.
He appealed in 2018, but the court found the appeal untimely, meaning it was past the three-year limit to file an appeal.
Collins appealed to the circuit court again in 2019 but it was dismissed as “time-barred.”
He then went to the appeals court.
Judge Jim Greenlee gave judgement with all other judes concurring. Greenlee noted that Collins had three years after the entry of the judgement of conviction to file for relief but did not, making his current appeal procedurally barred, but he did not end the argument there.
Collins had five points on which he appealed, and Greenlee dismantled all of them.
Collins claimed that his convictions were against the overwhelming weight of the evidence, that there was an insufficient factual basis existing for his guilty plea, that the court failed to advise him on his constitutional rights, that his indictment was defective because it did not end with the words “against the peace and dignity” and that he received ineffective legal counsel.
Greenlee said Collins’ first argument was void because he waived challenges of evidence by pleading guilty. Greenlee said the second argument was defective because court records show he told the court if the case went to trial he would be found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Greenlee said the court transcript also debunked Collins’ third point. Greenlee said the fourth argument, that the indictment was defective due to errors, was without merit because a guilty plea waives all “non-jurisdictional defects” to an indictment.
The fifth point, that Collins had ineffective counsel, was rejected because Collins indicated he was not being coerced into pleading guilty and that he did not establish how his counsel was defective.
“Collins has failed to demonstrate that there is any merit to his claims, and they are not excepted from the procedural bars. Therefore, we affirm the circuit court’s dismissal for post conviction relief,” Greenlee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.