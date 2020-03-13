The McComb city board tabled an item to make changes to the verbiage in a contract between the city and a contractor that’s building a splash pad, with city officials saying they don’t want to give up their right to sue the company should a disagreement arise.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham said she noticed if the board ever feels the need to sue Great Southern Recreation of Murfreesboro Tenn., officials would not be able to do so under the current contract, which only allows for mediation and arbitration.
“My calling it to your attention isn’t in any way to impede or hamper the contract. It was more just of a means of letting you know it was in there,” Cockerham said. “I placed it on the agenda to call it to everyone’s attention ... just in case there is anything down the road.”
Brock said he wanted the words “mediation” and “arbitration” to be changed to “litigation.” Cameron suggested the board keep the original verbiage but add the word “litigation” to keep its options open.
“I think that just opens us up to do whatever we want to do,” Cameron said of keeping the option to mediate or arbitrate in the verbiage of the contract. “If it is not in there, we have to litigate, and that’s just money spent.”
Brock said they will always have the option to negotiate, whether the words are in the contract or not.
“If we take that out, we always have the option of negotiating or arbitration without it being in there,” Brock said. “We can always talk about something and try to solve the problem, but in our best interest if that doesn’t work, we need to be able to go to litigation.”
Neel-Schaffer project manager Keith Lott said the current agreement was made with the standard in engineering contracts, but he also said it is up to the board to make those changes.
“It’s engineering standards that we’ve used in all of our contracts,” Mayor Pro Tem Donovan Hill said. “(Cockerham) wants you to have that option to litigation, so yes, we like to arbitrate and mediate and not go to litigation. She does, too. She is just saying, ‘I want the oppor-tunity. I want the option to litigate.’ ”
The board decided to table the item until Cockerham could work with Neel-Schaffer attorneys to build a new draft. It also approved multiple payments to Cockerham after an executive session to give updates on five court cases the city is involved with.
Cockerham was paid $525 for an EEOC case involving former public works director Chuck Lambert's termination, $337.50 for a lawsuit involving former city prosecutor David Brewer's termination, $365 for a land acquisition case involving Delta Foundation, $322 for a joinder to the City of Magnolia vs. Fernwood and Sunny Hill water associations, and $600 for a case involving the McComb Housing Authority.
After the executive session, Hill said no action was taken.
