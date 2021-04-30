Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis painted a rather grim picture initially for the McComb Lions Club Tuesday.
“If there’s another (pandemic) shutdown, I don’t know if we can come back again,” Ellis said.
Rather, he said, the district has to start making changes now to better respond to students and their needs, whether they’re on campus or not.
“If we do the same thing we did before COVID, it will not work,” Ellis said. “We have to change the system based on what COVID has done. We have to redesign the system.”
Ensuring that students don’t fall farther behind than COVID-19 has already caused and can continue to learn is important for the district and the community, he said.
“The McComb School District is critical to the success of the city,” Ellis said. “Whether your children attend Parklane or North Pike or South Pike, the (city) school district is critical to the success of the city.”
Robert Lamkin, the district’s curriculum coordinator and former high school principal, described the past year as “a setback, but I believe it’s a setup for a comeback even better.”
To get the test scores needed to show decent student progress and raise the district’s accountability rating, Lamkin said the district must do a better job of molding children into readers by third grade.
“In grades 1 and 2, they need to read to learn how to learn,” Lamkin said. “Then by grade 3, they can read to gain information.
“They can’t gain that information if we’re still having to teach them how to read.”
He said students also have to be able to take the district’s diagnostic tests and the required state assessments, even — and perhaps especially — in the lower grades.
“A lot of people say they should have fun, they’re just babies,” Lamkin said. “Fun is important, but we need to know what they know.”
He said the district is also working to improve professional development for faculty and to better align the curriculum with the state assessments, all to ensure students are being taught the material they will be tested on.
Ellis noted that school accountability models, which now result in A to F ratings for schools and districts, are geared largely to students’ results on tests, which provides motivation for schools to teach to the tests, sometimes at the expense of other facts and concepts.
“Most schools focus on accountability, because that’s what the community sees,” Ellis said. “If we teach outside of accountability (standards and get a lower rating), the community can get amnesia. We have to marry what the students need to know to what is on the test.”
However, Ellis said any concerns about lower-achieving students being instructed at the expense of higher-achieving students.
“This district has embarked on personalized learning, so we meet our students where they are, not where they’re supposed to be,” Ellis said. “We provide them with their own grade-level content.”
He said many students in the district now started personalized learning in kindergarten and only know the personalized learning system. Summit Elementary School, where the personalized learning process was piloted in the district, is McComb’s only B-rated school.
Ellis said he believes the district was poised to make improvements in test scores and accountability ratings before COVID-19 led to shutdowns for parts of the past two school years.
