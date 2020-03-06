The McComb city board heard Tuesday from a resident who complained of recent dog attacks.
Linda Lambert vented to the board about the city’s apparent lack of leash law enforcement.
She said that over the past few years, she was attacked multiple times by two pit bulls, one of which is owned by her neighbor, including a bite that landed her son in the hospital and another that resulted in the death of her chihuahua.
“Over the last three weeks that this has happened, those same two dogs have chased my son on his way home from work on his motorcycle and attempted to bite him at least three times since this last incident,” Lambert said. “I really feel like the city is not going by the leash laws.”
Above all, Lambert said she is worried not only for herself and her family, but she is also worried about children in her neighborhood. She said the dogs could have easily attacked a child.
“If these dogs will do that to another dog, they will do that to a child,” Lambert said. “I really want to sound the alarm. I really do not want a child to get hurt, and I don’t want me or my son to get hurt.”
Selectman Devante Johnson affirmed Lambert’s claim, saying he is lives in the same area as she and the dog is a danger.
“You live around the corner from me, and I’m going to tell you that late at night, I’m having the same issue,” Johnson said. “My wife has been terrified to get out of the car when she returns home from work.”
On Wednesday, Johnson said he plans to meet with Police Chief Damian Gatlin this week in regards to the dogs. He praised animal control officers, saying every time he has called, they have been professional and efficient.
“Animal control has been doing the best they can, but once you call the dog is gone,” Johnson said. “I am going to do my due diligence to make sure everyone is protected.”
Lambert said that she had gotten the run-around about pressing charges against the owner of the dogs, which are still on the loose despite the leash laws. She also claimed the police department told her she would have to pay a rental fee for a cage to catch the loose dogs.
“You have every right to file charges on the neighbor, but, of course, you have to have the evidence to prove that that dog is the one that killed your dog,” Gatlin said. “The state has a one-bite law that we have been enforcing since I have been here.
“If your son, or anyone, for that matter, is being chased by a pit bull, we need to know and be called, otherwise we would have no clue that that happened.”
Gatlin said the department puts out cages free of charge and wanted to know who told her she would have to pay a fee. She then explained that the incident was before he took his current position.
“As far as renting a trap, I don’t know who you spoke with, but we don’t rent traps,” Gatlin said. “We put them out for the purpose of catching stray animals. We are under a new director now. We don’t rent cages. We do that as a service to the community.”
Gatlin, along with animal control officers, said they would help in any way they could.
