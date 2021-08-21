Contracts have been awarded for highway construction projects worth millions in Wilkinson and Walthall counties, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Three miles of Highway 44 in Walthall County from the Pike County line to Highway 583 will be paved after the state awarded a $806,472 contract to Dickerson & Bowen of Brookhaven
Also in Walthall County, Dickerson & Bowen will overlay a two-mile stretch of Highway 583 from Highway 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, as well as a mile of Highway 27 from High School Drive to Highway 48 and a mile of Highway 585 from Old Highway 24 after receiving a $1 million contract.
In Wilkinson County, MDOT awarded a $1.5 million contract to Midway Construction of Roxie for a bank stabilization project on Highway 61 at the Buffalo River.
A $5.7 million contract went to W.E. Blain & Sons of Mount Olive for an 11-mile overlay on U.S. 61 from Doloroso to the Adams County line, and on U.S. 61 from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston.
