Hospital unveils marker

Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd got its second tribute Tuesday when Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center officials unveiled a memorial honoring caregivers who tended to band members after a 1977 plane crash at Gillsburg.
People who were involved in the rescue joined hospital personnel and Southwest Regional Medical Foundation members to unveil the black stone marker at the hospital.
Earlier, a monument was installed on Easley Road near the crash site.
Jimmy Dale Newman recalled being at Gillsburg when the plane flew over. He could tell something was wrong so he called the sheriff’s office, then went to the scene of the crash.
“There was one guy leaning against a tree,” he recalled. “I went up to him and said, ‘Can I help you?’ He said, ‘No, go help my friends.’ When I came back, he was dead. I didn’t know which one he was.”
