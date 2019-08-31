Pike County supervisors grappled with a sensitive topic Friday: what to do with the remains of a miscarried fetus abandoned by the parents.
Interim Coroner Edwin “Chip” Haskell brought the matter to supervisors’ attention, saying the remains of a 20-week-old miscarried fetus are in the morgue at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
The mother doesn’t claim them, the hospital doesn’t have a protocol for disposal of fetal tissue, and technically the coroner doesn’t have a role since the fetuses were never born.
“If I don’t do anything, nobody’s going to do anything,” Haskins said.
“It’s not a coroner’s case,” he said. “The baby wasn’t born, technically.”
He said there is no death certificate in such a case, either.
Haskell said Greater Jackson Mortuary will handle the cremation at no charge, but supervisors will need to pay $164 transportation, and the mortuary requests a letter from them authorizing the cremation.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy balked at that, saying supervisors have no legal authority to order cremation, especially since the baby’s parents are not paupers. State law allows supervisors to pay for the burial or cremation of a pauper, but this child’s mother has a job.
“This is far afield,” Dowdy said.
If supervisors did authorize cremation and the mother decided later she wanted a burial, they could be on shaky legal ground, he said.
“They could say, ‘The board of supervisors cremated my child and I didn’t want to,’ “ said Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky.
Supervisors could seek a court order authorizing cremation, but that would incur additional costs, Dowdy said.
Supervisor Luke Brewer said the hospital should handle the situation. Dowdy said he will contact the Attorney General’s office for direction and asked Haskins to talk to hospital officials.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a $212 travel advance for Angela Coulliette to a two-day class at Slidell, La., in September.
• Noted the resignation of Raymond Murray from the sheriff’s department.
• At Brewer’s recommendation, voted 4-1 to hold a public hearing 9 a.m. Oct. 7 on plans to abandon Hunt Club Road, a dead-end gravel road off Alford Bridge Road, Bowsky abstained.
• Reappointed Bob Hensarling to the McComb-Pike County Airport Board for another five-year term.
• Voted 4-1 to authorize Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to draw up plans to replace a bridge on D.P. Guy Road as a Local Systems Bridge Program project. The county will have to pay to straighten the road leading up to the bridge at an estimated $494,900. Bowsky opposed. “I think this should be left for the new board,” he said, referring to supervisors who will take office in January at the start of a four-year term.
