McComb city officials mulled over what to do about trick-or-treating during a Tuesday night board meeting, ultimately deciding on keeping the tradition alive despite the ongoing pandemic.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the city would allow trick-or-treating.
The board agreed to have trick-or-treating, but Selectman Ronnie Brock noted he believed the city should not hold any of its own Halloween events.
Selectman Michael Cameron said because the tradition is done outside and families often stay in their cars, only getting out to knock on doors and get candy, it carries a lower risk of spreading the virus.
Selectman Donovan Hill said he also was for keeping trick-or-treating as long as families take precautions.
Selectman Ted Tullos said he wanted to make sure children had a traditional Halloween holiday.
The board took no further action but will vote to set trick-or-treating hours later.
In other news, the board:
• Recognized Lockley and Selectman Devante Johnson for becoming certified municipal official graduates of the Mississippi Municipal League at a basic level. Selectman Ronnie Brock said he was certified to the professional level.
• Received a $250 donation from St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church for interior painting at the McComb Alpha Center.
• Authorized a $1,740 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of inmates.
• Approved uninsured motorist coverage from the Mississippi Municipal Liability plan. Coverage is between Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, and is at a rate of $100 per vehicle bodily injury, $25 per vehicle property damage and $125 per vehicle bodily injury and property damage.
• Received and the municipal compliance questionnaire for the 2019-20 fiscal year and authorized the mayor to sign all necessary documents.
• Approved the $95,685 renewal payment to Mississippi Municipal Workers’ Compensation Group for coverage in 2020-21.
• Opened an account to accept donations for the removal of the Confederate monument located outside City Hall. The vote was 3-2 with Johnson, Brock, and Selectman Shawn Williams for the approval, and selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos against it. Selectman Donovan Hill walked out of the meeting early following an argument with the mayor and board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.