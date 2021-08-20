City officials debated solutions to speeding problems on an east McComb street during Tuesday night’s work session.
Selectman Devante Johnson said he gets calls daily about people speeding over a hill at the intersection of North Live Oak Street and Avenue E, which sits one block away from where the city previously put up a four-way stop after five wrecks occurred in a month last year.
Johnson said residents are asking for another a four-way stop sign to deter speeding.
City Administrator David Myers asked Police Chief Garland Ward’s opinion.
“I don’t have a problem putting it there, but you might as well do the whole street,” Ward said.
Ward noted that he patrolled the area himself and said the issue is once people learn there is police presence, they will slow down until officers are gone.
The board next floated the idea of speed bumps near the hill, but Myers said it isn’t a good option.
“The city has done those before, but typically it is not a good idea to put those on the road,” he said.
Ward noted the flashing speeding signs that sit on Wall and Bendat streets, noting it has helped deter speeding in those locations, and might be a good solution in this case.
Myers, who used to represent east McComb on the city board, agreed.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the signs flash more frequently if a vehicle is speeding.
Ward said the signs work, noting that his department has gotten less calls about reckless driving and speeding in the areas the signs were placed previously.
Myers said he has noticed a changed as well.
The board asked Barnes to get a price for a sign.
