Summit First Baptist Church may proceed with building a parking lot on vacant residential property after a judge dismissed an appeal filed by two residents who called the plan a case of illegal spot zoning that would hurt their neighborhood.
Jane Lawrence and Linda “Rusty” Whittington sued the town and the church after the town council granted the church a conditional use request to build the parking lot in December 2018. A conditional use request temporarily allows buildings and facilities to exist on land zoned for another use without rezoning the land.
Lawrence and Whittington claimed the project was part of an aggressive expansion project by the church to tear down houses and replace them with parking lots. Leading up to the project, the church bought a house at 1201 Robb St. along with two others in the area and either demolished or moved them from their lots.
Church officials presented their plans to the town’s planning commission on Nov. 26, 2018, saying the additional parking was needed to keep up with its growing membership.
The commission also heard from residents, including Lawrence and Whittington, who said the project would lead to drainage problems, lower their property value and deprive the town of property tax and water bill revenue.
The planning commission advised the town council against granting the church permission to proceed.
But the town council rejected the commission’s recommendation and approved the church’s request, prompting the appeal by Lawrence and Whittington.
Senior Judge Lamar Pickard, who was appointed to the case by the Mississippi Supreme Court, heard arguments in 2019 and issued his ruling on July 14.
He noted that the appellants bear the burden of proving the town’s decision was improper or illegal. Additionally, Pickard noted, “The Mississippi Supreme Court has discouraged appellate courts from substituting their judgment in place of a board’s wisdom and soundness used in reaching their decision.”
In his ruling, Pickard noted the difficulty the town council faced in reaching its decision.
“Any decision reached by a governing body affecting its community often turn on the weighing and balancing of competing interests within that community and will in all likelihood adversely affect some of its members for the betterment of the community as a whole,” Pickard wrote.
He noted that churches are public and quasi-public entities whose properties can be located in any zone, even residential, and the church’s engineering plans for the parking lot met requirements to receive a conditional use.
Lawrence and Whittington also argued the town’s action was arbitrary, capricious and a case of illegal spot zoning, but Pickard disagreed.
“There is no merit in the counter arguments advanced by the opponents of the board’s decision to grant First Baptist Church of Summit a conditional use variance under the zoning ordinances,” he wrote. “All indications as reflected within the record as it then existed before the board supports a finding that the matter was not ‘arbitrary and capricious’ and furthermore was ‘fairly debatable.’ This Court, upon a review of the records, does not find any evidence that the board failed to abide by its own rules and regulations set forth in the zoning ordinance. The record simply does not support such a finding.”
Pickard went on to say that “a review of zoning ordinances ... quickly dispels any argument that the board engaged in spot zoning.”
Wayne Dowdy represented the town. Alfred Lee Felder represented Whittington and Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.