Pike County’s weekly coronavirus case count is the lowest it’s been since the onset of a second spike in early July, but it is still too early to tell if cases are still declining, plateauing or gearing up for a rebound.
Between Aug. 22-28, the daily average increase in cases was eight — the lowest daily average since the week of June 13-19, when the average was four a day.
Pike regularly had daily averages between 10 and 13 since mid-June, then two weeks after the 4th of July and peaked in the weeks of July 18-24 and July 25-31, with a daily average of about 17.6.
This falls proportionally with the state’s virus cases, which peaked around the same time and has also seen a plateauing of numbers.
It is impossible to know for sure what will happen in the next couple of weeks, but with school starting back, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs predicted a rise in cases.
However, the state also is seeing a significant decrease in hospitalizations accompanying the decline in infections, going from 135 hospitalizations to just 68 in about two weeks.
According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has also seen a decline in hospitalizations since the beginning of the month. On Thursday, the hospital had 10 cases of coronavirus. The hospitalizations fluctuated between seven and 13 in the past week. The peak hospitalization in August was 23 patients.
The state reported 599 new cases Friday, for a total of 81,294 since the beginning of the pandemic, and added 14 deaths, bringing the total to 2,413 Friday.
Pike County continues to see a leveling off of cases and reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 1,118, while Lincoln County went up by 10 cases for 954 since Mid-March.
Amite County added just one case, rising to 271. Franklin County went up by four cases to 174, Walthall County rose by two to 559 and Wilkinson reported one case, bringing its total to 275.
Lawrence County’s total was revised to 400, with a correction subtracting one from Thursday’s total.
No deaths were reported in area counties on Friday.
