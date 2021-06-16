Tough enough? Hero Dash returns Saturday

Fitness junkies and supporters of first responders will meet at the Bogue Chitto Water Park Saturday morning to run a grueling 5K obstacle course and backcountry race that’s designed to push them to their limits.
Mississippi Adopt-A-Hero’s second Hero Dash kicks off at 8 a.m. with runners in the competitive Elite Class taking to the course, followed by first responders kicking off their heat at 8:30 and the non-competitive Regular Class runners at 9.
“We’re excited,” said organizer Jamie Stone.
Sid Norris of Battle OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) of Baton Rouge is setting up obstacles at the water park today, Stone said.
“He’s done a few of those warrior races and Tough Mudders and he’s won a few of them,” Stone said.
This year’s event will be somewhat scaled down from the inaugural run in 2019. A leg featuring a kayak race has been eliminated along with another obstacle that proved to be the biggest challenge for participants.
“It’s still around a 5K,” Stone said of the course’s length.
Registration is $50 for the regular class registration, $75 for Elite and first responders run for free. Signing up on the day of the race will bring an extra $5 fee, Stone said.
Mississippi Adopt-A-Hero formed a few years ago with the goal of providing local first responders with equipment.
“What we always do is we call every department and we say, ‘Here is the amount of money we have, what are the things you need?’ ” Stone said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the raising and distribution of funds last year, but Stone said proceeds from this year’s event will be added to a healthy balance in the nonprofit’s bank account that will go to providing even more necessities to local departments this year.
“This year we’re going to do an even bigger buying spree,” he said.
In the past, the organization has purchased items such as bullet proof vests, Jujitsu training mats, flashlights, gloves and holsters, to name a few.
Stone said the Hero Dash uses a registration website that tracks where participants are coming from, and so far participants seem to be coming from all across Mississippi and Louisiana — just as they did in 2019, Stone said.
“You can see a map of where all the people are coming in from and it’s all over from Mississippi and Louisiana. That’s a neat side benefit of that charity. It brings in people spending money in Pike County,” he said. “If we could get the race to the point where there’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people coming, then it would be huge.”
Even if someone’s not interested in running the race, Stone noted that it’s a great spectator sport.
“It doesn’t cost anything for spectators to go and if they’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, they can just drive on in,” he said.
Stone said the Hero Dash is a fun and unique way to fulfill the organization’s mission of supporting first responders.
“We’re just doing something nice and showing respect for people who put their lives on the line for us,” he said.
n n n
To sign up for the Hero Dash or to donate to Mississippi Adopt-A-hero, visit www.msadoptahero.com /events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.