Near neighbors of North Pike’s main campus complex poured into last week’s board meeting to protest the location of a proposed storage building.
The building, which is supposed to hold maintenance and custodial supplies as well as office space for the district’s computer technicians, is planned for a mostly flat vacant lot behind the alternative school on Barrett Drive.
Paul Dancsisin, speaking for the group, complained last Thursday that district officials had not asked nearby residents what they thought about placement of the building, even though they had helped the district.
“Do we need to start a petition? We’re good neighbors,” Dancsisin said. “We supported the bond issue and got out to ask others to support the bond issue.”
He complained that the district was encroaching further into a residential area, and he raised concerns about surrounding land values, noise, traffic and safety, drainage and possible increased crime.
The location of the building “is going to affect people,” Dancsisin asserted.
He said another member of the group could show on Google Maps where the district has space to put the building on its campus.
Neither Superintendent Dennis Penton nor any of the school board members responded to Dancsisin, who was angered when he was cut off at the previously announced five-minute limit.
As he yielded the floor, Dancsisin said the group may hire an attorney to help keep the district from building in the chosen location.
In other business, the board:
• Approved agreement forms for students and families to check out internet-accessible tablet computers for online instruction.
• Approved a change order for a heating and air conditioning project at the middle school.
• Noted two policies for review but took no action on either.
