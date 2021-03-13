South Pike officials recognize they have some work to do to boost the state ratings of their schools, and that could lead to some big changes for the district next year.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott, during a board retreat last week, floated the possibility of recombining the Eva Gordon lower and upper elementary schools back into one school with one principal.
Since their separation, both schools have rated F on the state’s scale. Scott said the district would benefit in the near term just by having one F-rated school there rather than two, and unified leadership pulling the entire campus in the same direction might help to improve performance.
“It would have just one principal, with two assistant principals and two counselors who are already in place,” Scott said.
She proposed keeping Dr. Geneva Holmes at the combined Eva Gordon campus and moving Kim Daniels, now the lower elementary principal, to the vacant alternative school post where high school assistant principal Montrell Moore is filling in.
Scott said the upper elementary school had held its own under Holmes’ leadership in the only year, 2018-19, in which students took state tests with her in charge.
The tests were not given last year, and tests have not yet been given this year.
Every grade is tested at the upper elementary, but the only tested grade at the lower elementary is third grade.
Scott said she had considered moving either Dr. Angela Lowery, the Osyka Elementary School principal, or junior high principal Warren Eyster to a combined Eva Gordon post.
Osyka was rated B based on 2019 testing, and the junior high school improved from a D to a C. Both Eva Gordon schools were rated F.
Scott decided that Holmes’ short tenure and performance thus far merited her continuation at Eva Gordon.
Comparisons of test scores at various grade levels in English, math and science showed that, over the previous four test administrations, Eva Gordon had results comparable to, or even better than, Osyka, though Osyka’s were still better overall.
Osyka has received a lot of attention and recognition for its performance, but “we need to give the other schools praise where they are doing well,” Scott said. “That could be a morale booster.”
She said comparing the test scores between the Eva Gordon campuses and Osyka also showed that Osyka can still improve as well.
“Osyka still has room to grow,” she said. “They can get to an A.”
Growth in student performance is the key to raising ratings in the district, as the bulk of district students score in the intermediate, passing level or below on state tests.
“We win with growth, not with proficiency,” Scott said, meaning the district improves now by moving students forward, even if that forward movement doesn’t get students all the way to full understanding of the taught material as measured by the state tests.
She recommended several strategies to help promote growth and progress to proficiency, including:
• Aligning curriculum, instruction, testing and professional development.
• Focusing on early learning and literacy.
• Strengthening college and career pathways.
• Recruiting and retaining quality teachers.
She also pointed to support of the district’s higher-performing students as good for the district. Having students who score proficient or advanced on the state tests, or moving students up to proficient or advanced, giver the schools and the district extra points toward their ratings.
“We can’t afford to leave our higher students alone and focus on the lower-performing students,” Scott said. “We tend to tutor the low students, but we need to tutor the high ones, too.”
She said getting 50% of students to scoring in the proficient range would be a great goal for the district, but “even 40 percent would make difference. Looking at the data, we should be doing better than we are.”
Part of improving student performance will include having students in school, and Scott said she anticipates opening school in the fall with all students attending in person and with no online options unless a student has a medical need.
Board member Dr. Luke Lampton said that due to declining transmission rates, the district might want to consider ending virtual instruction before the end of this school year.
Scott said it was a good sign that the district had started having students change classrooms as they normally would after they returned from Christmas break, and South Pike had had no outbreaks of COVID-19.
“We need our kids in school,” she said. “We haven’t had to shut school down, so we’ve done well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.