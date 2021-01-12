Phone lines and power were knocked out at McComb Home Center in a weekend burglary that saw three smart TVs taken from the office.
McComb Home Center, a mobile home retailer on West Presley Boulevard, was broken into some time before 10:35 a.m. Sunday, which is when the business owners reported the burglary to McComb police, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
The phone lines had been disabled and the breaker box had been pulled loose to kill the power and video surveillance with it, she said.
The three TVs taken from the office were 47-inch Vizio smart TVs.
In a separate case, Moak’s Transmission & Air Conditioning on South Railroad Boulevard was burglarized last week.
A member of the staff arrived there early Thursday morning and noticed the fence around the building had been cut open and power tools were missing from the business, Carter said.
House burglaries were also among those which McComb police investigated last week, and one house was shot at.
No one was injured when shots were fired at a house on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday; only the structure was hit, Carter said.
Police do not yet know how many bullets were fired or what kind of gun was used, and the case remains under investigation.
Carter said the residents of the home did not report seeing any suspicious people or vehicles leave the scene.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, in a separate case, a homeowner on the 400 block of Elmwood reported that an iPhone, a PlayStation gaming console and two game controllers were taken from her home.
Carter said the front door of the house had been kicked in.
The homeowner didn’t know what day the break-in took place, as she was away from home from Dec. 31 until Jan. 6.
