With new principals in place and the search on for a new superintendent, the Amite County School District has entered into a period of great transition in a bid to improve district testing results. According to the results of the last year’s state tests, the district has nowhere to go but up.
The district recently tapped former elementary assistant principal Jasmine Jackson for the principal’s job and hired new high school principal Neal Smith. Superintendent Scotty Whittington, who is the district’s last elected superintendent, is leaving at the end of the year, when all Mississippi schools must have an appointed superintendent in place.
The test results, released Aug. 15 by the Mississippi Department of Education, show that Amite County is one of eight districts statewide that ranked in the bottom 10 for student proficiency in both English and mathematics.
Two of the districts listed in that group of eight, Humphreys and Yazoo counties, were taken over by the Mississippi State Board of Education and placed into an “Achievement School District” for 2019-20. The designation took effect June 1 and applies to institutions that receive two F ratings in a row or within three consecutive years, according to the State Superintendent of Education. Districts within the designation that maintain a C accountability rating for five years consecutively are eligible to return to local control.
Amite County was up for consideration for state takeover this past spring, but the state elected to place Yazoo and Humphries into the achievement district instead. State officials cited lower test scores and larger student populations at those schools as their reason for including them in the special designation. Amite County has already exceeded the qualifications to be considered for state takeover.
This year, Amite County is likely to receive another F rating, as district ratings are heavily determined by standardized test results.
If that happens, it would be Amite County’s third F in four years.
Amite County’s scores on the seventh-grade math test were next to last statewide, with the district ranking 141 out of 142. Just six of 75 (8%) students met the state benchmark for adequate preparation.
Third-graders ranked 135 out of 141 districts on the math exam with nine of 57 (15.8%) students meeting the benchmark.
Fourth-graders ranked 138th with seven out of 73 (9.6%) students meeting the benchmark for adequate preparation.
Seventh-grade English test results were poor, with Amite County ranked 135 of 142 school districts. Just 12 of 75 (16%) students scored high enough to meet the state superintendent’s benchmark for adequate preparation. That puts Amite County high school ranked 253 out of 276 schools on that test.
Amite County exhibited its best performance in middle and high school English, with the top scores coming as a result of the eighth-grade English and language arts exams.
Eighth-graders ranked 104 out of 141 school districts on the English test, with 15 students out of 74 (20.3%) scoring high enough to be considered “adequately prepared to advance to the next grade level,” according to the state’s ranking system.
Another relative highlight is the performance of third-graders on the English test. Students ranked 119 of 141 school districts on that test, with 17 of 58 students (29.3%) scoring high enough to be considered “adequately prepared to advance to the next grade level.”
Elementary and middle school math scores were beneath state averages. On the bright side, Amite County scored comparatively better in algebra.
In algebra, a course generally taken when a student is in the eighth or ninth grade, students in Amite County ranked 110 out of 142 districts, with 17 of 58 (29.3%) students meeting the benchmark.
Whittington declined last week to comment on the scores, saying the results were still under embargo, even though an embargo agreement from the Department of Education for media to release the scores expired on Aug. 15.
