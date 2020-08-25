Mississippi posted modest coronavirus infection rate numbers over the weekend, and with two storms brewing in the gulf Gov. Tate Reeves urges Mississippians to have a plan to avoid congregating in shelters.
“Sheltering is always important, but the fact is that we want to remind everyone that utilizing the shelters ... should be a last option,” he said. “During COVID-19, the opportunity to properly socially distance and wearing a masks limits the amount of people we can put in our shelters.
“From a risk-reward standpoint in the times of COVID-19, congregate shelters are not ideal.”
That being said, Reeves noted the emergency weather shelters would be open across the state, but urged people to have another plan.
Monday marked another important deadline with the state as schools continue to report their cases and quarantine data to health officials. The state is still compiling the data, which has yet to be released to the public.
North Pike schools, one of two schools in Pike County meeting in person at least partially, confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19 last week, just days into the 2020-21 school year.
The state reported 1,571 cases over the weekend and 511 cases on Monday for a total of 78,405 cases. There were 26 deaths over the weekend and eight deaths Monday for a total of 2,248, with one new death reported for Pike and Walthall counties on Monday for a total of 40 and 24 deaths, respectively.
Pike County rose by eight cases over the weekend, with an additional three reported Monday for a total of 1,073.
Lincoln County added 12 cases over the weekend and two cases Monday for 926 since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County went up by four over the weekend and added two on Monday for 170 cases. Walthall County rose by nine cases since Friday with just one case added Monday for a total of 548.
Amite County rose by three cases over the weekend for a total of 262, Lawrence went up by five cases over the weekend for 377 and Wilkinson added 11 cases over the weekend for 258. All three of those counties saw no new cases on Monday.
