McComb city officials have hired a city clerk and chief financial officer, filling the last key financial position the city had vacant.
In a split vote with the mayor breaking the tie, the board voted to hire interim city clerk Rosezea Scott as the full-time city clerk and CFO. Selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor of hiring Scott. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill and Devante Johnson voted no. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie in favor of hiring her.
Attempts to reach the selectmen who voted against the motion were unsuccessful.
This comes after the resignation of former City Clerk Nacole Garner in March.
City Administrator David Myers said he was proud to recommend Scott to the position. There were two applicants in the last round of advertisements that Myers did not believe were qualified for the position, and he said this time, there were two applicants and Scott. He said picking Scott was easy.
“I’ve seen Mrs. Scott grow into the position, and I felt she was qualified for it. It was an easy sell to me in terms of recommending her to the board,” he said. “We are making progress. We can move the city foward, and we are definitely getting there. Things are looking up.
“I felt one important note was having some continuity in positions. To compliment the comptroller position, we needed to get someone in the city clerk position full time to keep the continuity.”
Myers, who was hired in late April after the resignation of Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross, said filling key positions was a top priority for him, noting he also recently filled the comptroller position which became vacant at the end of December 2020, when former comptroller Zackery Fortenberry resigned.
The board previously voted to waive the residency requirement for an unnamed comptroller prospect and Myers was able to hire Kimberly Vaughn to the position last month. Another issue with the hire was that she was trained in a newer financial system software, and had to learn the city’s system.
“Kimberly has taken to the AS400 like a penguin to ice. We haven’t missed a beat in terms of her learning the system,” he said.
Myers said the next goal for the city would be to upgrade from the older AS400 system, which about 10% of the state still uses, to BBI, the newer software most of the state uses and that both Vaughn and Scott have experience with.
In other news the board:
• Heard comments from Joyce Mathis about her intention to run for State Senate
• Approved a resolution honoring Lt. Warren Weekley for 36 years of service with the McComb fire department.
• Ratified the mayor’s signature on a contract with MitchCo Construction.
• Approved the city detective division’s clothing allowance.
• Authorized a $1,230 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of inmates in April.
• Accepted a $3,600 reimbursement from the Mississippi Department of Finance for the training of police officers.
• Received a $31 check from Coca-Cola Bottling Company to be deposited in the police department’s account.
• Approved a task order for the Elmwood Street Sanitation and Utility Improvement project from Neel-Shaffer to not exceed $107,000.
• Proclaimed June the 246th birthday of the United States Army and June 19 as Juneteenth.
• Authorized the sale and consumption of beer for the Juneteenth celebration at the Bo Diddley Pavilion on June 19.
