GLOSTER — Aldermen voted Tuesday to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to buy a dump truck.
The town must pay 25%, or $19,800.
In other business, aldermen:
• Agreed to contact owners of property at 1405 Holly Street and two lots on McLean Street instructing them to clean the properties.
• Agreed to publish a list of delinquent taxes and hold a land sale 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
• Scheduled a public hearing on the budget and tax levy 9 a.m. Aug. 10.
• Agreed to get quotes to cut trees by the post office.
• At the recommendation of Alderman Tommie Lee, put a sign up at town hall asking people to wear masks inside.
