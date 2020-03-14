Some schools in Pike County will resume classes on Monday while others are delaying the start of class and extending spring break as COVID-19 spreads through the country.
Southwest Mississippi Community College officials said they are following suit with other public colleges in the state by extending spring break a week. Faculty and staff should return to the college on Thursday and normal operations will resume on Monday, March, 23, unless guidance from state and federal health officials recommends otherwise.
The school also suspended all international and out-of-state travel until further notice.
“This plan is fluid and may be updated as we continue to closely monitor news and information regarding the COVID-2019,” the college posted in a statement on its website Friday. “We encourage students and employees to check social media and their emails for updates regarding this situation.”
McComb School District Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis issued a statement that said the State Health Department does not recommend closing schools, so McComb schools will resume their normal schedule starting Monday.
North Pike School District Superintendent Dennis Penton suggested parents not keep their children at home unless they exhibit signs of flu-like symptoms. If their children do exhibit those symptoms, they should seek assistance from their family physician or the health department.
“We will increase disinfectant use that is labeled to control and eliminate the coronavirus in all school facilities,” Penton said Friday.
The South Pike School District also will have class on Monday. South Pike High School Principal Camita Dillon said Friday that Superintendent Donna Scott is working with the Mississippi Department of Education to devise a plan and to make sure the school is sanitized.
Parklane Academy, however, decided to extend its spring break by one day, according to a post made on the school’s Facebook page. Faculty will meet 9 a.m. Monday to prepare for extended absenteeism due to coronavirus quarantines. School officials also said Friday there are no changes in athletic events scheduled for next week.
The Mississippi Department of Health on Thursday recommended schools avoid holding mass gatherings of 250 or more people, routinely cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and communicating regularly with students, families and the community.
While most area schools were on spring break this week, Amite County schools start theirs next week.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that public schools there would remain closed until April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.