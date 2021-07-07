Pike County supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to increase constables’ hours to provide more security at justice court.
The board added 16 hours to time currently worked, meaning justice court will have security 40 hours a week.
Last week justice court officials requested the extra security, citing an incident where an inmate tried to escape.
On Tuesday, constables Mark Thompson and Oliver James said the court needs 16 additional hours, and supervisors approved.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky abstained, saying the sheriff’s department — which has moved into the back of the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks building on Highway 51 North, Magnolia — should return to its previous headquarters adjacent to justice court and provide security.
“I think the sheriff’s department should do it,” Bowsky said. “If the sheriff’s department was up there, we wouldn’t have to spend that kind of money.”
Initially only sheriff’s investigators had moved into the wildlife building, but in November 2020 the entire sheriff’s department moved there, leaving the corrections department, National Crime Information Center terminal, deputy over the fleet of vehicle and civil process employees in the old building.
Constables had also requested new Tasers, but Thompson said he hasn’t been able to get the state contract price on them yet.
Tax rolls open to public
In other business, supervisors:
• Accepted real and property tax rolls from the tax assessor’s office and declared them open them for public inspection. The records are available at the supervisors’ board room in the court annex in Magnolia.
• Heard praise from Fernwood resident Jack Martin for road work done in his area. Martin thanked road superintendent Wendell Alexander for the work. He also thanked supervisors for apparently getting the Mississippi Department of Transportation to increase the green light time on Airport Fernwood Road at the intersection of Highway 51. And he commended the county road crew for removing a downed tree in pouring rain on a Sunday morning. “I’m here to praise you,” Martin told supervisors. “I don’t come here to browbeat you every time.”
• Noted the hiring of Thomas McDaniel in thew road department and the resignations of Austin White and Maxwell H. Adams from the sheriff’s department.
• Voted to apply for funds Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund Program. County engineer Chad Toles said he will get with individual supervisors for a list of bridges and roads in most need of repair.
• Agreed to advertise for three truck drivers for the road department.
