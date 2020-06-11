Summit officials took another step at cleaning up Greenlawn Cemetery by voting to advertise for bids for a maintenance contract on Tuesday night.
The town council also praised public works employees for their efforts to remove trees, replace a culvert and perform other tasks in the graveyard which has weeds and woods encroaching on some graves, along with sunken-in unmarked plots and other maintenance problems.
Councilwoman Pauline Monley has recently led a charge to take care of the cemetery. She said residents who have family there are concerned about its condition.
“The town of Summit should be even more concerned with that cemetery because our relatives are buried there,” she said.
Public Works foreman Jesse Simmons said crews have been allotting some time to work in the cemetery, and he’s been doing some work there off the clock.
“We appreciate you doing what y’all do,” Monley said.
Councilman joe Lewis reiterated his concern about devoting town workers to cemetery maintenance, saying a contractor needs to do that work instead.
“We can’t afford to spend time over there because of water leaks,” he said. “I didn’t like the idea of you going to the cemetery and manicuring the cemetery when you could be putting the time working on the streets. ... My concern is to get a company, a person to clean that cemetery up.”
Mayor Percy Robinson said the cemetery work is warranted.
“This is Councilwoman Monley’s project and we’re going to help get her what she needs to succeed with it,” Robinson said.
In another matter, the council heard an update on a project to install a generator at the wastewater treatment plant.
Forrest Dungan of Dungan Engineering said the generator has been installed, save for anchor bolts, and has been tested.
A Mississippi Emergency Management Agency grant is paying for 80% of the work, but Dungan noted that the contractor had some problems with a pay application form that was submitted to the state agency.
“We will get with MEMA to try to determine how we proceed with that,” he said.
Dungan said the Cummins generator has a five-year warranty.
“All of our water facilities and our wastewater facility, they all have generators now,” Robinson said, adding that the police department also has a generator.
In other business, the council:
• Hired Johnny Scott as a part-time police officer.
• Approved hazard pay in the form of a one-time $300 payment for public works employees, town clerk, deputy clerk and zoning administrator.
• Set a nuisance property hearing for 5:15 p.m. July 14 relating to 1603 Robinson Street.
• Agreed to send certified letters to the owners of 1109 Highway 51, 508 John D. Shaw St. and 804 Palmetto St. about their overgrown properties.
• Met in executive session for six minutes to discuss litigation but took no action.
