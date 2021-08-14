The names of Pike County Jail Administrator Glenn Green and former McComb police officer Jerome Byrd will be added to the law enforcement memorial in front of the courthouse in Magnolia, county supervisors agreed Friday.
Green, 73, of Summit died July 6, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.
Byrd, 77, died May 17, 2021, after having been severely injured in a 1975 wreck while serving as a McComb police motorcycle officer.
The memorial is for officers who died in the line of duty.
“He (Green) contracted COVID, and that was in the line of duty,” Sheriff James Brumfield said.
Last year an estimated 85% to 90% of sheriff’s department employees contracted the virus while continuing to serve as essential workers during the pandemic.
A 101st Airborne veteran of the Vietnam War, Green served as a highway patrolman for 12 years, taught for five years and worked 16 years for Farm Bureau Insurance before becoming the county jail administrator.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky recommended Byrd, who was left with severe brain damage after the Sept. 19, 1975, motorcycle accident.
“After the accident, he lived a secluded life due to problems associated with his brain injury, but he ruled the home, letting his family know his do’s and don’ts,” according to his obituary.
Byrd was class president during the historic Burglund High School walkout Oct. 4, 1961, one of some 119 students who walked out of school in protest of the jailing of 16-year-old Brenda Travis, who was jailed for sitting on a seat at the then-segregated Greyhound Bus Station.
He later served in the Air Force, including the job of air policeman supervisor. In McComb he worked for the IC Railroad Shop and the police department.
In a related matter Friday, Sheriff Brumfield asked supervisors to consider using American Recovery Plan funds to give retroactive hazard pay to sheriff’s employees who worked during the COVID pandemic.
Brumfield said the idea might even apply to all county employees.
“They were working during this hazardous time,” he said.
Supervisors asked county administrator Tami Dangerfield to look into the proposal.
