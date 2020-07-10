McComb”s Public Works director is asking residents to stop putting yard debris out for pickup by the companies that the city hired to reomve damage from April”s tornado.
Alice Barnes presented more invoices to the city board Tuesday from the companies contracted for storm debris removal, which she said is continuing in a few areas.
Barnes asks residents to wait on removing yard debris and her department will pick it up after the tornado cleanup is complete.
“They are finishing up now, but we have asked that citizens stop putting storm debris on the streets,” she said. “Our regular debris pickup, as far as public works, is still being done, but as far as storm debris, that part of it is over.”
Another issue the city faces is the rain that has stalled the cleanup efforts. Barnes said the ground at the dumpsite and landfill are too wet, so the companies have to wait until the rainground
“The landfill has been wet. If you have not seen anybody picking up, it is because they can”t go to the landfill,” she said.
“If they continue to pick up, it will just be on the back of their truck, and they don”t have any way to get it disposed of.”
Selectman Shawn Williams asked Barnes if there were any places the debris clean up crews have not gone to, and Barnes said she thinks they have been everywhere, although they may have missed some places.
“The areas that are missed, the citizens will call me and remind me that I have missed them,” she said.
The city approved a $63,191 payment to Land Company Development for debris removal and disposal, three payments of $26,943, $6,848 and $3,890 to Debris Tech for monitoring, and a $12,047 payment to True North Emergency Management for debris monitoring.
This brings the total cleanup cost from the city to $873,265 to Land Company Development and $141,610 to Debris tech and an overall total of $1,026,923.
The state is still waiting on approval from President Donald Trump before the city can officially apply for 75% reimbursement in the way of federal aid, along with an extra 12.5% in state aid.
To combat this cost, the board voted to again borrow $1.5 million from its capital improvement fund, which must be repaid by September.
The board also had a lengthy discussion before agreeing to raise the contract budget of Land Company Development from $850,000 to $1.5 million. Barnes said the board should have done the same for Debris Tech at the time but did not.
The board is expected to vote on raising the contract budget from $150,000 to $225,000 next week.
