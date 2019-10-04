Current and prospective State Bank and Trust customers can still expect to see a new branch built on Anna Drive in McComb. The time line on constructing the branch is still up in the air, though.
Chad Boarman, the bank’s city president in McComb, said Wednesday that the bank’s merger with BankPlus is not expected to change plans for the new branch.
“There are no plans to contract in any market,” Boarman said Wednesday. “They’re looking to expand, if anything ... (The new branch) maybe won’t happen as fast we planned, but it will happen eventually.
“We’re excited about what’s coming, but when we’ll be ready to start (construction) hasn’t been determined.”
A sign announcing plans to build the new branch has been standing near the south end of Anna Drive for some months.
The planned branch would be a full-service branch like the one on Highway 51 north of Veterans Boulevard. The bank had announced that the new branch would replace a drive-through-only branch on Presley Boulevard.
State Bank and Trust was founded in Brookhaven in 1898 and has a large concentration of branches in southeast Louisiana as well as several in the Jackson area and in the Mississippi Delta.
BankPlus is based in Jackson and has its largest group of branches in the capital metropolitan area and into lower Delta, with another group in an around Meridian and several in Tupelo and DeSoto County.
The merger is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.
