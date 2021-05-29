Alert issued for Amite girl, 14

Emily Nicole Murray, 14, of Liberty, has been reported endangered or missing by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
She is white, 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with shoulder-length grayish-blue hair and brown eyes.
Murray was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Highway 569 South in Amite County, wearing blue jeans with rips on the front and a black hoodie.
She may be accompanied by two black males who are believed to be in a 2012 red Nissan Altima with Louisiana tag 852CTT, last seen traveling south on Highway 569 South toward Louisiana, according to the MBI alert.
Anyone with information regarding Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call Amite County Sheriff’s Department at (601)657-8057.
