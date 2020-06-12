Mississippi school districts will be able to offer virtual classrooms as a way to meet the requirements for a 180-day school year when school resumes again in the fall.
The Mississippi State Board of Education voted Thursday to suspend some policies to allow schools to offer traditional classes, virtual or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning as a way to maintain public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Board of Education lowered the number of required instructional hours from 51⁄2 to four.
Carnegie units, the measurement of academic requirements for high school courses, will no longer have their required number of hours — 140 for full-credit courses and 70 for half-credit courses — as long as school districts develop a plan to make sure students master the coursework.
The state board suspended an accreditation policy for state-mandated student-teacher ratios.
Other polices will remain unchanged going into the 2020-21 school year.
Districts still must set graduation requirements prior to the first day of school, and those standards must meet the state’s minimum graduation requirements.
Schools also must set up policies for promotion, progression and retention prior to the first day of school, as well as grading policies.
The announcements come after the Mississippi Department of Education partnered with a panel of nine superintendents to study issues facing the reopening of schools.
The MDE recently released a report on school reopenings that gives superintendents and principals guidance on preparing for the next school year.
“The MDE will continue to support districts during this summer planning phase and once schools reopen,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright. “We are working in consultation with the Office of the Governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to ensure that schools open safely and so they can provide every student with the high-quality education they deserve.”
