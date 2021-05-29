Pike County Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky called for the firing of road manager Wendell Alexander on Friday after Bowsky claimed paving was done on private driveways along Boone Road.
Alexander said all the paving was done on county right-of-way.
Bowsky, who presented photos of the road and driveways to fellow supervisors Friday, said he will file a complaint with the state Department of Audit.
Bowsky said he counted 27 driveway entrances that had been asphalted, ranging in distance from three to 15 feet from the road. Many of them had “aprons” where they widened on the road side of the culvert.
“Apron is illegal. Going into somebody’s driveway is illegal. This is a county road,” Bowsky said.
Boone Road is located in a residential area off Highway 44 east of McComb. The county recently completed a project of widening and paving the road, which Bowsky opposed.
“We were covering our culverts up on county right of way,” Alexander said. “This is keeping the road from washing out.”
“People called and asked me, if you’re going to do this on one road, you’d better do it on another,” Bowsky said.
He showed a photo where the end of the road had been paved, which Bowsky claimed was on private property and Alexander said was part of the road.
“You need to be fired, man, if you’re telling me this doesn’t go up into somebody’s property,” Bowsky said. “You need to be fired today — not later on, but today.”
Alexander said Boone Road was surveyed before the project began.
“County right of way is what it was,” he said, referring to the paved areas.
Board president Robert Accardo intervened, “We just need to verify where the right of way actually is.”
Bowsky compared Boone Road to another recent paving project on Jack’s Drive and said the latter is inferior. Boone Road residents are mostly white, Jack’s Drive residents Black.
“It’s discrimination,” Bowsky said. “It’s not fair. It hurts me to my heart that in 2021 we’re still doing the same old SOS.”
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said he couldn’t tell from looking at the photos whether the paving was illegal.
“Reasonableness is what a court would say,” Dowdy said.
“If it’s a problem, I’m sure the audit department will respond appropriately.”
The cost of surveying all driveways in the county to determine the exact rights-of-way would be astronomical, Dowdy said.
Bowsky showed photos of another, older residential area where driveways did not have asphalt aprons, suggesting Boone Road got special treatment.
After the meeting, Bowsky said only seven people were paid for easements along Boone Road.
