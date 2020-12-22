Home for Christmas

Gloria Pittman was in the checkout line at a store when her phone started blowing up early Saturday afternoon.
While she was wrapping up her Christmas shopping, people were frantically trying to contact her to let her know just how merry her family’s Christmas was about to become: She had just won a $125,000, remodeled, four-bedroom, two-bath house in McComb.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church received the house at 229 S. Cherry St. as a donation, invested $30,000 in improvements and raffled it off along with four cash prizes totalling $5,500.
Mount Zion pastor, the Rev. Benton Thompson, said proceeds from the drawing will go to the construction of a new church for the congregation, as the current one is too small and has rotted rafters that have the building on the verge of condemnation.
Pittman, who lives near the church in Ruth, said she bought two $25 tickets on the morning of the drawing.
She said her daughter called her while she was at the store: “Mom, are you in line? And I said, ‘I’m getting ready to get in now,’ and she said, ‘Come now, it’s an emergency.’ ”
Meanwhile, another church member was sending her text messages, telling her to go to the church immediately.
Pittman was in disbelief.
“And I’m like, ‘Stop playing with me,’ ” she said.
“Y’all, I just got my tickets this morning, and I was just praying the whole time, ‘Lord, I want this house, I need this house,’ ” she said.
After winning the house, Pittman was kind of like the dog that caught the car. Asked what she intends to do with the house, she said she didn’t know just yet.
“Probably move in it,” she said. “I’m just really excited. I’m just really ecstatic. This is a blessing in disguise. This is the greatest Christmas.”
Thompson, who enlisted District Attorney Dee Bates to pull the winning tickets, noted before the drawing that the winner of the house will have to pay whatever gift taxes are owed to the IRS, and that could be about 25%. While that’s a good chunk of change, paying 25% for a $125,000 house isn’t a bad deal, he said.
Pittman wasn’t the only big winner on Saturday. In the other drawlings, Naquia Mott won $500; Virginia Williams won $1,000, Cecil Bailey won $1,500 and Holly Fink won $2,500.
