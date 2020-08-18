Author logs a million miles on motorcycle

A shirt emblazoned with motorcycles and American flags was fitting attire for Dennis DeLoach’s appearance before the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday, when he recalled his memories about criss-crossing the continent and logging a million miles on motorcycles over the years.
His journeys provided him with plenty of material to write a guidebook, “Tour America First: 10 Great American Touring Vacations by Car or Motorcycle.”
“Having ridden a million miles on a motorcycle is a memorable thing to do, but it’s really not so much the million miles as it is the memories,” said the retired Shreveport, La., firefighter who now lives in Summit.
While DeLoach’s book is suitable for touring by car or motorcycle, he says the experiences are hardly comparable.
“The difference between touring in a car and a motorcycle, when you’re touring in a car, it’s like you’re watching a movie. When your riding a bike it’s like you’re the star of the movie,” he said.
DeLoach said his wanderlust struck when an exposure to hazardous chemicals on a fire call got him thinking about how short life is and what a shame it would be to let it pass by without seeing the world.
“I hear those older guys say, ‘When I retire I’m going to do this,’ “ DeLoach said. “Many times, a year or so after retirement, they’re gone.”
But DeLoach’s attitude applies to more than motorcycles and road trips, telling the audience fun “starts at the end of your comfort zone.”
And he remains grounded by faith no matter where the road takes him.
“I don’t get my fulfillment and satisfaction from a motorcycle. I only get that from the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.
DeLoach had spent plenty of years on two wheels before setting out across country on bike.
His first motorcycle was a 50CC scooter be bought from Sears to commute to and from the fire department.
“That’s not one to brag about,” he said.
When he upgraded to a 350 Honda Scrambler, he loaded it up into a school bus converted into a camper and headed out west.
“I still remember to this day, when I came around the curve coming out of Keystone, S.D., and seeing Mount Rushmore,” he said.
His bikes over the years have gotten bigger and better. DeLoach now rides a Honda Goldwing — what he considers to be the grandaddy of touring bikes for their comfort and reliability.
“I’ve had so many people ask me how do you ride a motorcycle for a million miles. Well, it’s kind of like eating an elephant — one bite at a time,” he said.
In DeLoach’s case, it’s an awfully big elephant that covers Civil War battlefields, the Pacific Coast Highway, national parks, the Canadian Rockies and points in between.
“The trip, probably of all the ones we did that I enjoyed the most, we went to Alaska,” he said.
DeLoach made his first long trip at age 25 to Minnesota to see his brother and then headed west to see another brother in Washington state.
Then, “the Lord convicted me that I needed to ride less and study more,” he said.
He sold his bike and didn’t buy another one until years later, when he was listening to evangelist Sam Cathey talk about his experiences riding. DeLoach figured if God was fine with Cathey owning a bike, then it should be no problem for him, either, so he bought a used Goldwing from a fellow firefighter.
“I put 115,000 (miles) on that bike over the years,” he said.
DeLoach has developed a few rules for the road, one being the “Wagonmaster rule,” which states that when going to a destination, “always let the guy who knows the most about it take the lead.”
Complaining is a cardinal sin, as far as he’s concerned.
“Just don’t whine and ruin my trip. I will tell a whiner to go home in a minute,” he said.
With his miles logged, his book written and plans for more trips to come, DeLoach can safely say he has not squandered his time on this earth, considering how much of it he has seen.
“I’ve lived to see 25,000 sunrises and sunsets,” he said. “I’ve felt the wind of 100 mountain passes in my face. I’ve seen the most beautiful scenery in America. ... Truly I’m a blessed man.”
