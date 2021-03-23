Southwest Mississippi Community College’s associate degree in nursing program picked up a big honor this month.
The website RNCareers .org ranked the program in its top 25 in the nation, with the ninth highest score on the site’s rating system. With 10 schools tied with 100% scores, Southwest stands as the 18th best program in the nation.
RNCareers.org says it is run by working nurses and nursing educators to “help educate the best nurses in the country ... by providing accurate and meaningful information about earning a nursing degree.”
Southwest is part of a significant representation for Mississippi in the top 25 ADN programs, with Mississippi University for Women one of the 10 schools tied for first. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is the third-ranked school on the list.
Holmes Community College ranks closely behind Southwest at 11th.
“To have the ninth-ranked program in the country right here in Summit, Mississippi, is something to be proud of,” President Dr. Steve Bishop said during the March 16 board of trustees meeting.
Southwest achieved another ranking athletically, with the Lady Bears softball team clocking in at No. 18 in the nation.
Bishop and board members joked that the recent renovations and improvements at the softball stadium helped lift the Lady Bears into the rankings, but Bishop said the reactions of opposing fans indicated to him that the school and softball program are on the right track.
“Holnes played here recently, and their coaches and fans bragged on our facilities and said they enjoyed being here,” Bishop said. “They were very complimentary. When your opponents say things like that, I feel like we’re really doing something.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved advertising for bids to thin timber on school property in three tracts northeast and southwest of the campus.
• Paid bills totaling almost $75,000, including electricity charges of more than $42,000 and gas charges of more than $11,000.
• Rehired most faculty members for the 2021-2022 school year, and noted the retirement of longtime sociology instructor Susan Hedges.
