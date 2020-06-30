Here are sentences reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Emanuel Duckworth, 31, 1004 Becker Lane, McComb, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute enhanced by possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge David Strong sentenced him to 20 years, 12 suspended, fined him $6,000, restitution and court costs.
• Timothy O. Smith, 44, Roseland, La., pleaded guilty to fourth-offense DUI. He was sentenced to 10 years, eight suspended, fined $4,000, restitution and court costs.
• Alvin Dale Tate, no age or address available, pleaded guilty to two counts sale of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a school. He was sentenced to six years, suspended after a year of house arrest, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• Lee Anthony Nelson Jr., 44, 4015 Highway 51, McComb, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to five years, suspended, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Fredrick Gilmore Jr., 21, 2082 Jewel Lane Road, McComb, entered a best-interest guilty plea to robbery and conspiracy for allegedly stealing Jeanie Rayborn’s wallet March 7, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years, nine suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $5,000, restitution and court costs.
• Nicholas A. Hodges, 36, 7 Hewitt Circle, Jayess, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, enhanced by possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 16 years, suspended, fined $4,000, restitution and court costs.
• Desmond J. Fennel, 27, 720 Pennsylvania Ave., McComb, entered a best-interest guilty plea to burglary of an automobile for allegedly breaking into Dakota Parks’ 2014 Dodge Challenger on May 27, 2019. He was sentenced to seven years, suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $1,000 and court costs.
• Charles H. Buie, 53, 9036 Magnolia-Progreess Road, Magnolia, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to five years, suspended, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• William R. Sturdivant Jr., 47, no address, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years, suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,000, court costs and restitution.
• The case against Precious S. Crawford, 21, 1519 First St., Tylertown, was remanded to the file after she enrolled in a pretrial intervention program. She had been indicted for embezzlement for allegedly stealing from Walmart Supercenter in McComb between Aug. 12-24, 2018.
• The case against Patrick B. Smith, 55, 919 Leggett St., McComb, was remanded to the file after he enrolled in a pretrial intervention program. He had been indicted for grand larceny for the Aug. 21 theft of a car, batteries, three-ton jack and tire from 5-Point Diesel.
