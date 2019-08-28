LIBERTY — It’s not common to hear county officials rooting for the deterioration of bridges, but that may be the way one rotting span in Amite County receives much-needed repair money.
Amite County engineer David Cothren on Monday gave supervisors an update regarding a the replacement of three bridges on Powell Road and the needed replacement for a bridge on Poole Lane. The county has submitted paperwork to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the work on Powell Road, he said.
“Everything is in order,” Cothren said.
Supervisors recently accepted a $1.4 million bid from TL Wallace Construction Co. of Columbia to replace the bridges on Powell Road. The bid came in $100,000 under the amount allocated to the project by the Mississippi Local Systems Bridge Project.
The project remains on schedule. Cothren said last month that construction on the project would most likely begin within two months.
Because that project came in under budget, supervisors planned on putting leftover LSBP funds toward the Poole Lane project. However, that won’t prove quite as simple as officials had hoped.
In order for the county to use leftover LSBP funds, that bridge would have to receive a sufficiency rating of less than 50, Cothren said. Bridges that score less than 50 are considered deficient, making them eligible for LSBP funding.
“That bridge is borderline,” Cothren said. “Hopefully the rating will go down over the next few months.”
If the bridge deteriorates further, which it is expected to do, it could receive a rating that would make it eligible for LSBP funds.
The board will also apply to make use of LSBP “pool” funds, Cothern said, explaining that when LSBP funds go unused they are placed into a “pool.” Counties are able to apply for money for specific projects.
The bridge repair on Poole Lane is badly needed, supervisors said. If the bridge is compromised, residents could become trapped on the dead-end road that has both a church and a school bus route, board president Jackie Whittington said.
“That could be a major hardship for a lot of people,” Cothern said, noting that there is no available detour.
The project is still in its infancy, with the undertaking of geological and environmental surveys required before an estimate can be given.
“It takes a year or so,” Cothern said. “But the concrete is going bad, the timber pilings are going bad.”
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Coroner Cam Sharp, who said new regulations and testing will be required of coroners, and that he may have to go to Jackson twice in December to fulfill those requirements. Sharp also noted that recent autopsies aren’t taking as long to be returned from the Mississippi State Crime Lab.
• Accepted the retirements of library board members Christy Barron and Lorraine Swagger and appointed Donna Walsh to the board effective Aug. 1.
• Heard from soil conservationist Gary Steen of the Amite County Soil Conservation District, who said the district’s funding request from the county will not change this year.
• Hired Renundo Martin as a part-time hopper for the solid waste department
