TYLERTOWN – Walthall County supervisors helped county voters get their ballots on Wednesday.
“We’ve been so busy dealing with absentee ballots, I forgot that I needed postage,” Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford told the board. “I need 500 stamps, and check cut so I can get them.”
Supervisors approved the postage and an application for a grant to purchase a computer, scanner and printer to print ballots.
Alford said the $5,000 grant would allow the purchase of a system his office has been trying out this year.
“We’ve saved $1,600 or $1,700 so far,” Alford said.
He said Lawrence County also uses the system, and “they’re satisfied with it.”
The board also fielded a complaint about garbage fees.
Donna Scott told the board that she had paid her garbage fees for the year in advance, but received a bill for $27 for the past year.
The board increased the monthly garbage from $12 to $15 earlier in the year, retroactive to January.
Scott said she thought the county should have honored the fees paid for the year in advance without charging the fee increase.
“It’s the principle of the thing,” Scott said. “It just rubs me the wrong way.”
Supervisors said they had to shore up the garbage fund, and Scott suggested that the county write tickets for littering and apply the fines collected to the garbage fund. She also suggested that the county have jail inmates pick up litter.
Supervisors said they would have to pay a part-time deputy to write the tickets or someone to mind any inmates.
“I like that idea” of a part-time deputy, Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortenberry said. She said fines collected from tickets could help pay the deputy’s salary.
In other business, the board:
• Paid its $10,000 membership to Scenic Rivers Development Alliance.
• Accepted a $44,422 quote to replace the county’s AS400 computer server.
• Approved the purchase of two signs for the airport for $23 each and 10 shower curtains to use as dividers between voting machines.
• Approved the purchase of three printers for the justice court.
• Approved up to two new jailers for attendance at a certification course at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
• Approved four credits to garbage accounts.
