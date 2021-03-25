Here are sentences reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Derek Hodges, 47, 1006 Honeysuckle Trail, McComb, pleaded guilty to sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute enhanced by possession of a firearm, two counts conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge David Strong sentenced him to 20 years, five suspended, fined him $10,000, restitution and court costs.
• Brandi N. Thompson, 37, 607 Ball Ave., Tylertown, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was sentenced to three years, suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Bailey Shaw, 19, 1402 Ashley Road, Apt. B, McComb, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson for setting fire to the home of Juanita Quinn on Feb. 17, 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years, eight suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, restitution center, fined $3,000 plus $23,500 restitution to the McComb Housing Authority and $5,900 to Quinn.
• Jodenzo Thompson, 31, 1028 R.B. Reeves Road, Magnolia, pleaded guilty to felonious fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to five years, three suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,000, restitution and court costs.
• Lakederick Taylor, 21, Highway 570, Summit, pleaded guilty to burglary of an automobile for breaking into Peggy Smith’s 2018 Kia on Aug. 5, 2019. Charges will be dropped if he serves three years probation and pays a $2,000 fine, restitution and court costs.
• Darien McGhee, 23, 1006 Robinson Road, McComb, pleaded guilty to two counts burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy, burglary of a building and burglary of an automobile. He broke into Genora Pittman’s house on Sept. 3, 2018, and Patricia Badon’s home on Nov. 28, 2018, as well as Badon’s storage building and Charles Garner’s 2007 Dodge Charger that same date, according to the court records. He was sentenced to seven years, three suspended, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• Dylan Steven Click, 20, 53 Albritton Trail, Bogue Chitto, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to six years, suspended, fined $2,000, restitution and court costs.
• Vincent Wansley, 37, Avenue H, McComb, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 25 years, 15 suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $7,500, restitution and court costs.
• Michael D. Leggett, no age or address available, pleaded guilty to two counts burglary of an auto. He was sentenced to 14 years, suspended after two years house arrest, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• Aubrey Daniel Bullock, no age or address, pleaded guilty to felonious fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to five years, suspended after a year of house arrest, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $3,000 and court costs.
• David LaPatrick Brent, 24, Pennsylvania Avenue, McComb, pleaded guilty to felonious fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to five years, three suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Charles Lionel Heard, 31, Barnett Road, Summit, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Mike Taylor sentenced him to 10 years, nine suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined him $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Michael Young, 22, Spencer Road, Osyka, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false information after being indicted for possession of meth. He was sentenced to six months, suspended, and order to pay court costs.
• Frank Dion Lambert, no age or address, pleaded guilty to possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility. He was sentenced to seven years, suspended, fined $3,000 and court costs.
• Jason Lamkin, 35, Hidden Meadow Lane, Summit, pleaded guilty to two counts possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 16 years, suspended, fined $1,000, restitution and court costs.
• Charges were dropped against Dentereus Plummer, 21, Hammond, La., who was indicted for uttering forgery and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
• Charges were dropped against Carla Hyacinth Bono, 42, Hammond, La., who was indicted in 2000 for felonious bad check.
